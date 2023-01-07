Morgan Stanley Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.05.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 67.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after buying an additional 2,408,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.