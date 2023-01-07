M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.40.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $150.19 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

