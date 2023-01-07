MV Oil Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years.

MV Oil Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.95. MV Oil Trust has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 61.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the first quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MV Oil Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

