Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $1.15. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 13,152 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

