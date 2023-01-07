NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

