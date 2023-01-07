Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of COST stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $214.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

