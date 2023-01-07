Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 50 ($0.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

