Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

