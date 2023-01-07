Naviter Wealth LLC Has $399,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.36.

NYSE:BXP opened at $67.05 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

