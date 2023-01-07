Naviter Wealth LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 13.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $366.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

