Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $414,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 815,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,531,000 after acquiring an additional 600,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 782,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

