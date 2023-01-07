Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 48 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $347.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $452.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.06.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

