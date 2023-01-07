Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 5,993 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

