Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 13,549 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

NYSE:FR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

