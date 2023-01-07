Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.