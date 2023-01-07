Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $85.54 million and $2.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00448792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00915219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00118965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00602493 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00254856 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.