Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $85.54 million and $2.07 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,930.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000426 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.98 or 0.00448792 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020410 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00915219 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00118965 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00602493 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00254856 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.
