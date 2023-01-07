Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Buys £14,565.38 in Stock

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 1,456,538 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £14,565.38 ($17,548.65).

Non-Standard Finance Stock Up 1.7 %

NSF opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday. Non-Standard Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.63 ($0.04). The company has a market cap of £1.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

About Non-Standard Finance

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.