Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.71

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.71 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.17). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 182.25 ($2.20), with a volume of 250,061 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Norcros Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £169.62 million and a P/E ratio of 703.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Norcros Cuts Dividend
Norcros Company Profile
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.