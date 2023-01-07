Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $200.71

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 200.71 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.17). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 182.25 ($2.20), with a volume of 250,061 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £169.62 million and a P/E ratio of 703.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 200.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

