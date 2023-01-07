Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.79. 897,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average of $238.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

