Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 604 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,715,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock opened at $441.94 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.