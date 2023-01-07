Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $24.99 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

