Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

