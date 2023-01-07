Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $115.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

