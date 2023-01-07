Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,416 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

