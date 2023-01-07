Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $22.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.