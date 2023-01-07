Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $172.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

