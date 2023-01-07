Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NUO opened at $12.96 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

