NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.6% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVDA stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

