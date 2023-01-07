Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.01 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $211.78 million and $11.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.82 or 0.07468787 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060152 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

