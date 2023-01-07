Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0370 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $212.12 million and $8.00 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.62 or 0.07461632 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023578 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.03700383 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $10,956,594.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

