Ontology Market Cap Reaches $141.43 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $141.43 million and $7.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,269.11 or 0.07487769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00032583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00069732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

