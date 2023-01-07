Orbler Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00042543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $1.79 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

