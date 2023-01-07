Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ORC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.38%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -19.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

