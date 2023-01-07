Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of ORC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.53.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.38%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -19.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
