Orchid Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $47.85 million and $1.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041247 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00234828 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

