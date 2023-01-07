Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.88 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00234454 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06873437 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,139,338.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

