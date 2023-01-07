Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.