Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $65.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.