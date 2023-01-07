Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,466.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,292.45.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $4,165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,889 shares of company stock valued at $48,202,561. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

