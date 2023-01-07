Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 11,460 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

