Oxen (OXEN) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.29 million and $136,654.56 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,926.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00448166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00915346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00601376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00255189 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,411,358 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

