Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,011.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073 shares of company stock worth $193,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

