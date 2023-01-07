PancakeSwap Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00019511 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $537.27 million and $16.29 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,196,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,484,150 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

