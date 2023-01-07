Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Parsons from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Parsons during the third quarter worth $460,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 14.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Parsons by 57.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 75.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

