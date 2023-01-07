Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Price Reaches $1,872.98 on Exchanges

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.23 million and $8.86 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can currently be purchased for $1,872.98 or 0.11056656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token was first traded on February 12th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,192 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt. The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io.

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars.

