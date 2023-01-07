Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.50. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 239 shares trading hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$44.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. It holds working interests in 38 licenses totaling an area of 257,604 acres in 2 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

