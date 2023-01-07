Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Down 1.3%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. 233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 436% from the average session volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pharma Mar in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

