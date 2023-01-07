PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ)

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PFXNZ opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.