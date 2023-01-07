PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.50 and last traded at $94.43. Approximately 253,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 110,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.23.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,183,000 after buying an additional 27,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth about $61,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 122,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.