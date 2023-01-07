Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Head to Head Review

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.43 $316.44 million $0.07 349.48 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.58 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -28.54

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 10 0 2.43 Taboola.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $4.43, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 2.21% 3.10% 2.65% Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Taboola.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinterest beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

