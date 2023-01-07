Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.