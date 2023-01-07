Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

